Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland will not be coming out in late 2021/2022 as expected. The game is now scheduled for release between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2023. Ubisoft seems to be having minor issues with delivering its games on time, and one of the affected releases is Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland. The title was announced in May this year, and we were supposed to get the chance to test it on PC, PS4, PS5, XONE and XSX platforms in late 2021/early 2022. However, this will not happen.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO