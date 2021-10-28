Actor Who Plays Ol' Dirty Bastard In Wu-Tang Clan Hulu Series Releases New Single

The new owners of the elusive Wu-Tang Clan album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin have finally revealed their identities. In a new Rolling Stone feature, a group of 74 crypto fans named PleasrDAO confirmed that they were the ones who purchased Shaolin from the federal government in July for $4 million USD. The group is known for purchasing “digital collectibles honoring anti-establishment rebels,” and unlike the album’s previous owner Martin Shkreli, they plan on ideally sharing the Wu-Tang record with the world. “This beautiful piece of art, this ultimate protest against middlemen and rent-seekers of musicians and artists, went south by going into the hands of Martin Shkreli, the ultimate internet villain,” Jamis Johnson, PleasrDAO’s Chief Pleasing Officer, said.

