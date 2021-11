Rapper-entrepreneur A$AP Ferg has joined the management roster at Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. The Harlem-born member of the hip-hop collective A$AP Mob — who will go by just Ferg for his non-A$AP efforts — has been in the studio over the past couple of months, and fans can expect a new song from him produced by the Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo) on October 29th. Ferg remains signed to A$AP Worldwide/ Polo Grounds Music/ RCA Records. “It has always been a dream to work with Jay-Z,” Ferg says. “For decades I have looked up to the moves he’s made with his...

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO