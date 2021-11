Following the success of Netflix's Castlevania, the streaming service is diving into more video game animated adaptations, with the likes of Far Cry, League of Legends, and Devil May Cry currently in the works, and Square Enix has revealed a major update to one of the biggest series set to hit the platform in the animated adventures of Lara Croft, aka Tomb Raider. With Hayley Atwell of Agent Carter and Mission: Impossible 7 fame taking on the role of the popular adventurer, the company behind the creation of Lara Croft have shared some major new details about the upcoming series.

