CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedesboro, NJ

TURKEY GIVE AWAY, NOV. 20

newtownpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWEDESBORO — First Baptist Church of Swedesboro will be holding a Community...

newtownpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swedesboro, NJ
NBC News

Family outraged by racial makeup of jury in Arbery slaying

Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday after the judge in the trial of three white men accused of killing the Black man said there was nothing he could do about the racial makeup of the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in Georgia acknowledged Wednesday there “appears to...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Charity#Community Turkey Giveaway

Comments / 0

Community Policy