The Fast Way to Cool Down Leftovers

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rachael Mamane first remembers seeing the term upcycled applied to food about a decade ago. “It acknowledges that our food system is a problem,” says Mamane, whose former company, Brooklyn Bouillon, reduced agricultural waste by selling delicious broth made of ordinarily discarded animal bones. She sees upcycled snacks—a burgeoning category of food products made from would-be-wasted ingredients—as the industrial food complex apologizing for its extravagance. “We are observing a process that ends in waste and identifying a use for that waste,” Mamane says of the scraps and by-products marketed in perky packages. Of course, for consumers to buy into the movement and its suite of thrifty products, vendors need to convince the public that what they’re selling is delicious food, not repackaged trash.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO