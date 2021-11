Is the base Honda Civic too slow? Is the Honda Civic Type R too rare and expensive? Honda built a middle ground, and it’s called the Civic Si. The Honda Civic Si is a performance variant of the iconic front-wheel-drive econobox and has been since the mid-80s, with a couple of brief sabbaticals. Now that the 2022 Honda Civic Si is here, does it hold a candle to its previous generations? Of course, it’s faster than previous generations, but does it capture what Honda spent all those decades building? Here are some specs to get started.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO