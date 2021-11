Investors and traders like Rev Shark, Bob Lang, and I will often talk about buying momentum or buying a chart. What does this mean?. It means we don't necessarily care or even know in great detail what the company does. The approach is looking for a trade based on the action rather than the fundamental composition of the company. It may sound ignorant to say that; however, pretending like we know something we don't is the only ignorant approach.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO