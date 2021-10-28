Enjoy the extras at Grand Living

Here we are with another Halloween on the horizon. I’m noticing many more households seem to have upped the ante with outdoor decorating this year, and I must say I’m quite enjoying it! I think it’s reflective of the optimism that many of us are allowing ourselves to feel, and the hope that just maybe, if we’re smart and cautious, this horrible pandemic will soon be over. So carve up your scariest jack-o-lantern for your front step, fill a bowl with good treats, and prepare for a busy night of trick-or-treaters. I’m afraid the hunters find themselves in a pickle this year, as many will be leaving for the hunt camp the day of Halloween, and thus won’t have access to the leftover candy they usually abscond with. I certainly hope they don’t think it will still be around when they return home!

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO