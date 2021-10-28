Halloween Week: spaloween

Editor's Note: "Husky Horoscopes" is a monthly series dedicated to UW-themed astrological predictions. This month, dear Aries, you’re going to find yourself disappointed by setbacks due to circumstances out of your control. You may find that no matter how hard you work, you’re not going to get the results you want. Your CHEM 142 grade might be below your standards, or perhaps Cody from Theta Delta Chi might not answer your texts as quickly as you’d like. Regardless, try to resist your typical impulse to drop everything and change course entirely. It will all be okay in the long run.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO