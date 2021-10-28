CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween Week: spaloween

By Megan Reuther
who13.com
 5 days ago

Bailing out Benji is a non-profit organization dedicated to...

who13.com

KEAN 105

Beware Of Abilene’s Black-Eyed Kids And What You Need To Know

Back in 1998 when I first heard of this paranormal story from Brian Bethel a fellow Abilenian, friend, and a journalist for the Abilene Reporter-News. It’s the story of his encounter with the Black-Eyed Kids also known as the B-E-Ks. The first encounter ever in the United States happened right here in Abilene, Texas in 1996.
thebrag.com

Macca’s are flogging $1 Big Macs all day

Macca’s are bringing back their ’30 days 30 deals’ promotion for November, and they’re kicking off the proceedings with $1 Big Macs. Summer is fast approaching and it’s time to shed our inhibitions. By inhibitions, I mean any semblance of a health-conscious diet we’ve spent most of the year establishing. For the next two months, we are leaning into culinary chaos. I’m talking KFC delivery for breakfast, 2 am Filet-o-Fish meals, Coke No Sugar as a substitute for water. The theme is hedonism and the weapon of choice is hot chips.
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

Bride’s demand for very real gifts despite non-existent bridal shower branded ‘icky’

While weddings are memorable milestones that should be celebrated, concrete gift etiquette can provide an unneeded source of stress for guests. One bold couple took it to the next (questionable) level after mailing invitations to guests for a gift-giving event ahead of the big day. The plot twist? There would be no physical or virtual party. Instead, they included an address to send gift cards, money and recipes.“The family of the bride and groom would like to invite you to a Unique Card Bridal Shower,” the invitation shared to Reddit read.“Mind you this might be out of whack, but...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Only In Tennessee

The Homemade Goods From This Amish Market In Tennessee Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

If you’re looking for a great day trip here in Middle Tennessee, then you don’t want to skip a trip to the Amish Country Market At The Feed Mill. Located in the Nolensville Feed Mill, you can wander the charming historic street and stop off at antique shops first before indulging in a great meal at the market. Though you may find the market to be a bit of a hidden gem at first, you can be certain it’s a favorite attraction for locals and tourists alike.
TENNESSEE STATE
wivk.com

Medic Offering a Treat for Blood Donors the Week of Halloween

Hospital blood product usage remains high while inventory is at low to critical levels. MEDIC will reward donors by randomly drawing for daily winners for Ripley’s Haunted Adventure tickets. All donors on Thursday and Friday (10/28 and 10/29) will receive candy at all MEDIC Donor Centers and Drives. Appointments are...
ADVOCACY
The Daily

Your monthly forecast for November

Editor's Note: "Husky Horoscopes" is a monthly series dedicated to UW-themed astrological predictions. This month, dear Aries, you’re going to find yourself disappointed by setbacks due to circumstances out of your control. You may find that no matter how hard you work, you’re not going to get the results you want. Your CHEM 142 grade might be below your standards, or perhaps Cody from Theta Delta Chi might not answer your texts as quickly as you’d like. Regardless, try to resist your typical impulse to drop everything and change course entirely. It will all be okay in the long run.
ASTRONOMY
tysonsreporter.com

Weekly Planner: Halloween events, Broadway performances, and more

(Updated at 1:20 p.m.) The Weekly Planner is a roundup of interesting events coming up over the next week in the Tysons area. We’ve searched the web for events of note in Tysons, Vienna, Merrifield, McLean, and Falls Church. Know of any we’ve missed? Tell us!. Tuesday (Oct. 26) “Blankets...
TYSONS, VA
ROCK 96.7

Casper Loves Mexican Food, But Which Restaurant Tops The List?

When I hit up a Mexican restaurant, I'm pretty certain that a cerveza, chips, salsa and fajitas are going to end up on my table. I'm not sure why or when it started, but my family has a huge love of eating at Mexican restaurants. All my nieces and nephews want to go there for their birthday dinners the local Mexican restaurant is their choice.
CASPER, WY
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing in October 2021

From bars to barbecue, there was a lot of action in the dining scene in October. We reported twenty openings for the month, including the expansion of several brands. Smok, which got its start at the Source in 2018, debuted a second outpost in Fort Collins, while Crush Pizza added a wing-focused venture on East Colfax. Another pizza eatery, Denver Pizza Company, added a location in Wheat Ridge.
DENVER, CO
who13.com

What’s Cooking: leftover candy cookies

Many of us have piles of candy from Halloween. Here is a solution to use up some of that candy that will also help you for the holidays. Use any chocolate chip cookie recipe, just replace chocolate chips with chopped up candy. I used this recipe:. 2 ¼ cups all-purpose...
RECIPES
who13.com

Setting up an Ofrenda on Day of the Dead

On Día de los Muertos, families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink, and celebration. Cinthia Naranjo shares the tradition of setting up an Ofrenda on Day of the Dead.
CELEBRATIONS
navarrocountygazette.com

PHOTOS: Halloween in Corsicana – Week 3 (2021)

The Abay family returns this year with a new series of decorations to spookify their yard for the 2021 Halloween season. To see the family’s decorations from last year, click here. The house has all-new decorations and lighting effects for this year, highlighting spooky skeletons, creepy crypts, and grinning jack-o-lanterns.
CORSICANA, TX
who13.com

Scare away hunger this Halloween

Halloween on the Hill will return to Sherman Hill in 2022. Scare Away Hunger is taking its place this year. Ryan Howell with the Sherman Hill Neighborhood Association and Luke Elzinga with DMARC share the details about the campaign.
SOCIETY

