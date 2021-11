The Clorox Company (CLX) is set to report their latest quarterly numbers after the close of trading this Monday. Let's check on the charts. In this daily bar chart of CLX, below, we can see a few positive clues. Yes, prices are still in a downtrend and are trading below the declining 50-day moving average line and the bearish 200-day moving average line, but these are lagging indicators. The downside gap and very heavy trading volume in early August may be considered a "throw in the towel" trade as discouraged longs dumped positions.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO