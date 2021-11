We at Foreign Affairs have recently published a number of pieces on U.S. foreign policy toward China and whether it has become too hostile. To complement these articles, we decided to ask a broad pool of experts for their take. As with previous surveys, we approached dozens of authorities with specialized expertise relevant to the question at hand, together with leading generalists in the field. Participants were asked to state whether they agreed or disagreed with a proposition and to rate their confidence level in their opinion. Their answers are below.

