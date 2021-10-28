CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

What’s Cooking: chocolate chip pumpkin muffins

By Megan Reuther
who13.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Ritter from Two Kids and...

who13.com

Comments / 0

Related
thewatchdogonline.com

College Cooking: Chocolate Lava Cake

A dense fudgy flavor with the perfect ratio of liquid chocolate to spongy cake, chocolate lava cake is a half-baked cake with a runny center. Despite that, it is perfectly safe to eat because the center reaches 160 ºF (71 ºC). This lava cake is perfect for any fancy occasion and is surprisingly easy to make.
RECIPES
Calhoun County Journal

What are Blue Pumpkin Candy Pail’s

October 22, 2021 Jim Evancho Halloween is right around the corner and neighborhoods will be filled with kids asking for candy. Kids are kids and all want to have some fun on the evening when strangers are allowed to hand out candy to anyone that comes to their door wearing a costume and carrying a […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chips#Cooking#Muffins#Pumpkin#Coupon#Food Drink
organicspamagazine.com

What’s Cooking?

Nourishing treats come in all shapes and sizes, and these are sure to delight the palate of anyone who appreciates tasty specialty foods. And they’re all loaded with goodness!. Secrets of Cider. Anyone who loves cider, like I do, will want to know about Eden Specialty Ciders, a Vermont cider...
AGRICULTURE
Times and Democrat

WHAT'S COOKING? Pineapple upside-down cake yummy birthday choice

My birthday is next week and I am looking forward to having a “good reason” to indulge in a few slices of awesome cake. You see, when we were growing up my mother baked each person’s favorite cake on their birthday. We looked forward to her cakes almost as much as we did getting to have our friends and extended family over to celebrate on our special day.
RECIPES
Mashed

Canned Pumpkin Vs. Fresh Pumpkin: What's The Difference?

Pumpkin spice season is in full swing, if you couldn't tell by Starbucks and Aldi releasing their special collection of seasonal products for the fall. You might also be in the mood to whip up some baked goods of your own. With the seasons changing and the weather getting cooler, spending more time in the kitchen is natural. And as we know, a fall recipe won't be complete without some cinnamon, nutmeg, and of course, some pumpkin.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFMJ.com

Spooky Swirl Midnight Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies

Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pan). Grease bottom of 9-inch square pan with shortening or cooking spray or line with parchment paper. In small bowl, mix cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add pumpkin, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, and egg white; mix until combined completely Set aside.
RECIPES
neusenews.com

Cooking with Tammy: The Teal Pumpkin Project

Have a Safe Halloween and enjoy some Allergen-Friendly Treats!. Celebrating Happy Halloween next week means a week full of sweet treats and candies. Certainly, one night a year it’s okay to splurge, but if you are hosting your own Halloween party here are some spooky treats that will make Halloween safe for those suffering from severe food allergies!
RECIPES
Mashed

This Muffin Tin Trick Will Keep You Organized When Cooking

The muffin tin may be one of the most underrated pans in your kitchen drawer. Sure, you break it out to make muffins and cupcakes, but there are so many other reasons to use this tin. Per Southern Living, when it comes to freezing leftover items, the muffin pan is a go-to. They suggest using it to freeze soup, vegetable stock, or fruit juice, before transferring these frozen cups to a freezer safe bag for future use. They also note that you can use your muffin tin to freeze oatmeal for a quick breakfast on the go. And if it is time to send an old tin out to pasture, don't toss it in the trash. Instead, use it to organize your office supplies. Staples, paperclips, and rubber bands can find a new home in its compartments.
LIFESTYLE
yourerie

What's Cooking: Chicken Bacon Ranch Soup

Pa. Congressman speaks with Iron Workers on strike at Erie Strayer. Crawford County residents claim new owner of Conneaut Lake Park not honoring agreement; hearing moved to November. What's Cooking: Chicken Bacon Ranch Soup. Warner Theatre enters final phase of construction with marquee installation. Poet Laureate competition held at Hirt...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Easiest Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies Ever

If you love pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, this is the recipe for you! So easy and delicious, you’ll want to make them everyday!. 1) Preheat the oven to 350 degree’s. 2) To a large bowl, add the spice cake mix, eggs, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, chocolate chips and vegetable oil mixing everything together until combined.
RECIPES
thefallonpost.org

What’s Cooking in Kelli’s Kitchen

Hallelujah - it is soup season. I’ve pulled out my snuggly flannel pajamas, switched over the thermostat to ‘heat,’ and moved my Dutch oven from the pantry to the stovetop. I am a sucker for soup. When I was working in a restaurant, one of my favorite daily activities was making the soup of the day. Earlier this week when Neil mentioned that soup would be nice for dinner, I was all in.
RECIPES
bakeorbreak.com

Chocolate Chip Cake

This Chocolate Chip Cake recipe proves that you don’t need countless tiers and elaborate fillings to make a crowd-pleasing cake. Simple and unfussy, with a perfect chip-to-cake ratio, this classic cake is one you’ll want to make again and again. Classic Chocolate Chip Cake. If you go to any fancy...
RECIPES
EverydayHealth.com

How to Cook Every Part of a Pumpkin

Food waste is a far-reaching issue. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), between 30 and 40 percent of the food supply in the United States is thrown away each year, and in 2010 alone Americans wasted $161 billion worth of food. As the nonprofit FoodPrint notes, food waste gets tossed into landfills, creating the dangerous greenhouse gas methane, which accelerates climate change and is a main driver of freshwater pollution. Habits like composting, shopping more frequently, and eating all the edible parts of fruits and vegetables can help reduce food waste.
FOOD & DRINKS
momtrends.com

Chocolate Mousse with Pear Chips

With the holidays just around the corner and we're thrilled to share a perfect dessert recipe for your family's celebration. Try this: Chocolate Mousse with Pear Chips. It's a play on a classic recipe dressed up with a little flair. It's a great "make-ahead" dessert that will take the stress out of entertaining.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
advancedmixology.com

Boozy Pumpkin Pie Hot Chocolate Recipe

One of the best things about fall is that it means more than just sweater weather and dusting off your boots. Instead, you get to fuel up on some cozy hot chocolate—especially when this tasty drink is spiced with pumpkin and fueled by coffee liquor!. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. ¾...
FOOD & DRINKS
bakeorbreak.com

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie Brittle

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie Brittle is the crispy, crunchy cousin of classic chocolate chip cookies. What a great go-to recipe for sharing with your fellow cookie lovers!. This Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie Brittle is as easy as it is irresistible. It mixes quickly and easily with just a mixing bowl and spoon. And the ingredients you need are probably just sitting there in your pantry begging to be transformed into these fantastic cookies.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy