What’s Cooking: chocolate chip pumpkin muffins

The muffin tin may be one of the most underrated pans in your kitchen drawer. Sure, you break it out to make muffins and cupcakes, but there are so many other reasons to use this tin. Per Southern Living, when it comes to freezing leftover items, the muffin pan is a go-to. They suggest using it to freeze soup, vegetable stock, or fruit juice, before transferring these frozen cups to a freezer safe bag for future use. They also note that you can use your muffin tin to freeze oatmeal for a quick breakfast on the go. And if it is time to send an old tin out to pasture, don't toss it in the trash. Instead, use it to organize your office supplies. Staples, paperclips, and rubber bands can find a new home in its compartments.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO