ECB recap: Lagarde drives EUR/USD to new October highs

By Matt Weller, CFA, CMT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the surprise of absolutely no one (including my colleague Fiona Cincotta – see her full preview report here), the European Central Bank left main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.00% and reiterated that it would continue buying bonds at a “moderately lower pace” until at least the end of March 2022....

985theriver.com

ECB “very unlikely” to raise rates in 2022, Lagarde says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank is very unlikely to raise interest rates next year as inflation remains too low, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday, pushing back on market bets for a move as soon as next October. “In our forward guidance on interest rates, we...
International Business Times

Stocks Steady Before Fed Decision On Stimulus

Stock markets steadied and the dollar retreated Wednesday, with investors biding their time ahead of a hotly-anticipated Federal Reserve announcement on tapering its vast stimulus propping up the economy. World oil prices sank as concerns about China tempered demand expectations. "If there is no sign of stress across... markets, it's...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD support at 1.1495 is key

Investors yesterday had all the time in the world to asses today’s Fed meeting and the early month US data (ADPlabour report, non-manufacturing ISM and payrolls) given the empty eco calendar. Such a set-up mostly suggests technical trading. The US yield curve bull steepened with the 2y yield declining 4.9 bps and the 30y rising 0.1 bp, but the period between the end of tapering and the lift-off of rate hikes remains as source of debate. The repositioning on EMU yield markets was more impressive. The German 10y and 10y swap rates recently extensively tested the post-corona tops at -0.07% and 0.30%/0.32% respectively. The ST dynamics between real yields and inflation expectations often showed pronounced, even erratic-like swings. A break higher didn’t occur with the ECB still in wait-and-see mode. German yields dropped 5.7 bps (2y) to 7.4 bp (5y), with the very long end again the exception (+0.6 bps). Both inflation expectations and real yields eased, with the first taking the lead. The German/EMU swap yields last week easily recaptured a steep uptrend channel after a first setback. This probably won’t be that easy after yesterday’s decline. The correction in core yields also eased pressure on peripheral markets with the Italian spread narrowing by 8 bps. The moves in equities and FX again were much more modest. US equites extended their trip into record territory even as gains were modest (0.3%-0.4%). European indices traded mixed near recent cycle tops. After a soft start, the dollar regained ground despite the risk-on. USD/JPY closed little changed (113.96). EUR/USD failed to hold north of the 1.16 handle (close 1.1579). Sterling remains in correction modus (EUR/GBP close at 0.8506).
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1576. Euro's retreat from 1.1613 to 1.1576 (New York) yesterday suggests early corrective rise from 1.1535 (Friday) has possibly ended, below 1.1564 would add credence to this view and bring re-test of said support, then 2021 bottom at 1.1525. Only a daily close above 1.1625 prolongs choppy trading...
actionforex.com

ECB Lagarde: Conditions for rate hike very unlikely to be satisfied next year

In speech, ECB President Christine Lagarde said, “in our forward guidance on interest rates, we have clearly articulated the three conditions that need to be satisfied before rates will start to rise.”. “Despite the current inflation surge, the outlook for inflation over the medium term remains subdued, and thus these...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Dovish ECB and upcoming Fed hints at a bearish extension

ECB President Lagarde said not to expect the conditions for a rate hike will be satisfied in 2022. The US ADP survey beat expectations ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement. EUR/USD holds within familiar levels, but the risk is skewed to the downside. The EUR/USD pair keeps trading below...
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Euro Set to Retest October Lows

Sell the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1524. Add a stop-loss at 1.1650. Set a buy-stop at 1.1610 and a take-profit at 1.1700. Add a stop-loss at 1.1550. The EUR/USD crawled back in the overnight session as investors reflected on the relatively weak German retail sales data and American strong Manufacturing PMI numbers. The pair rose to 1.1590, which was above last Friday’s low of 1.1534.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: November 2021

The euro was rather negative during most of the month of October, threatening the 1.15 handle. At this point, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, and I think the most important thing that this chart can offer is an idea as to what is going on with the US dollar overall. After all, the majority of the US Dollar Index is greatly influenced by the EUR/USD pair, so if for no other reason than to get an idea as to what the greenback might do this month, you need to be paying attention to this chart.
Reuters

German tabloid attacks ECB chief Lagarde as 'Madam Inflation'

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany’s best-selling tabloid Bild scathingly criticised European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde on Saturday, accusing her of destroying the earnings and savings of ordinary people by tolerating a rise in inflation. The article, echoing a Bild attack on Lagarde’s predecessor Mario Draghi in 2019, may signal fresh...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD momentum builds after ECB decision and weak US GDP

US equities rallied after Joe Biden unveiled his $1.75 trillion spending deal ahead of his trip to the COP26 climate conference. He said that he believes that the narrow bill will get the support of moderates Democrats like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. The two senators have previously rejected some of the proposals by Biden and other progressives. The announcement came shortly after the US published relatively weak GDP numbers. The numbers showed that the US economy expanded by just 2% in the third quarter. This was a sharp decline from the previous quarter’s increase of 5.7%. This weakness was attributed to the Delta variant and the supply shortages.
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Slumps on European Data and ECB Comments

The GBP EUR exchange rate was lower by -0.40% on Thursday after German unemployment was better-than-expected. Christine Lagarde is clinging to the ‘transitory’ tag on inflation despite soaring inflation in the region. The GBP to EUR was trading at 1.1798 after surrendering new yearly highs at 1.1900 this week. ECB...
cityindex.co.uk

Inflation, Inflation, Inflation

Although Christine Lagarde seemed to mince words at yesterday’s ECB press conference following the Monetary Policy meeting, one thing was for sure: Inflation was the focus of the ECB’s meeting! Earlier, the EU released its CPI Flash for the month of October. The headline YoY print was 4.1% vs 3.7% expected and 3.4% last. This was the highest reading since July 2008. The core CPI YoY, which excludes food and energy, was 2.1% vs an expectation of 1.9% expected and 1.9% in September. This was the highest reading since December 2002. Thus, the ECB was correct to be worried about inflation!
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Cuts Through Resistance

The euro surges as the market prices in inflation pressure despite the ECB’s dovish message. Bullish candles have pushed the single currency above the triple top (1.1665) which sits on the 30-day moving average, paving the way for a reversal. Strong momentum is a sign of short-covering from those caught on the wrong side of the market.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD probes tops above 1.1640 on Lagarde

EUR/USD jumps to 3-day highs beyond 1.1640. The ECB sees inflation running hot for longer. Flash US Q3 GDP came at 2.0%; Claims rose by 281K. The single currency manages well to keep the bid tone unchanged and pushes EUR/USD to fresh tops past the 1.1640 level on Thursday. EUR/USD...
investing.com

Euro Jumps to 1-Month High as ECB's Lagarde Fails to Calm Rate Hike Bets

Investing.com – The euro jumped to one-month highs against the dollar, shrugging off the European Central Bank’s attempts to downplay bets that rising inflation could force into raising rates as soon as next year. EUR/USD rose 0.68% to $1.1683. The European Central Bank left interest rates and asset purchases unchanged,...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bears waiting for green light from ECB

EUR/USD has been struggling to move away from 1.1600. European Central Bank's policy decisions and US GDP data will trigger sharp fluctuatins. Euro stays dangerously close to lowest level of the year against the dollar. Following Monday's decline, EUR/USD has been moving sideways around 1.1600 as investors await the highly-anticipated...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD stays cautious around 1.1600 ahead of data, ECB

EUR/USD extends the consolidative mood around 1.1600. The German labour market report comes next in the docket. The ECB meets later on Thursday with focus on PEPP, inflation. The single currency remains unable to gather serious traction in either direction and relegates EUR/USD to trade within a narrow range around the 1.1600 neighbourhood.
