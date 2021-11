Stranded alone. That's how Simmone Taitt describes feeling in 2016 after her OB/GYN told her that “her body had terminated her pregnancy.” While she was quite literally alone in her body again, it wasn’t just the absence of a heartbeat on an ultrasound that she was forced to confront. She was also faced with the absence of clear medical directions for what to do or expect next (her doctor had dismissed her with a brusque, “I’ll see you in a few months when you start trying again”) and the cultural absence of a support system for this unique type of loss. As she scoured the internet for advice on the former, she also ran up against a harsh indication of the latter: The U.S. has no national paid parental-leave policy, much less one for pregnancy-loss leave.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO