Whenever things start going sideways at Maryland, head coach Michael Locksley has a gesture he uses to signal to his players that they need to forget what just happened and refocus. He’ll lift his elbow, extend his forearm upward, then drop his hand in front of his face like a windshield wiper clearing the rain away so that the road ahead is visible again. Locksley calls it “going to neutral,” and it’s particularly useful with redshirt sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO