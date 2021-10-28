Oregon Cops Arrest Thief in Stolen Ricky Bobby Suit

Have you ever been at the grocery store, the gas station, or some other random location and had an immediate connection, and not followed through with your impulse to say hello? If someone smiles at you in the mall, in the checkout aisle, or in the Walmart bathroom (weird) and you want to reconnect, you just might find them in Missed Connections. Here are eight people desperate to find love. They missed the opportunity for true love so they headed to Craigslist.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO