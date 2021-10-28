Book review: The Death of Jane Lawrence — by Caitlin Starling

It’s probably a peculiarity of my own, but I’ve always found the acknowledgements in books fascinating – not the simple copyright listings, but the part that pays tribute to mentors, colleagues, friends, students, partners, pets, agents, editors, and various other literary and nonliterary influences. They offer a context reminding us that each book represents a unique confluence of cultural and personal vectors. In the acknowledgements to Even Greater Mistakes, Charlie Jane Anders’s first major collection (the more modest Six Months, Three Days, Five Others a few years ago contained only six stories), Anders mentions her agent Russ Galen not only for championing “a honking big book of my stories,” but using it “to showcase the full range of my writing here, rather than playing it safe and sticking to stories that had appeared in ‘year’s best’ SF anthologies.” That was good advice, but of course it led me to track down maybe a half-dozen stories which had been so anthologized but which aren’t in the present collection. I’m not interested in second-guessing whether they should have been, because what this tells me is that Anders has wisely avoided the temptation to assemble a “greatest hits” album in favor of showing us the shape of her career as she views it. It’s a very interesting shape, more complex than might be expected by readers familiar only with her novels.

