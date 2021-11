Taking a walk down a decidedly darker path than he has in the past, director/co-writer Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho alternates between the swinging days of London in the 1960s and the bustling city that it is today, all seen through the eyes of newly arrived transplant fashion institute student Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace and Jojo Rabbit), who is as terrified of new things as she is obsessed with old ones. Eloise’s backstory includes her losing her mother (also interested in fashion and shown in flashbacks/visions as played by Amieé Cassettari) to suicide when she was only seven, leaving her to be raised by her sweet grandmother (Rita Tushingham), who allowed her granddaughter to indulge in old music, vintage fashion, and making most of her own clothes.

