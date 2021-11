The 247Sports.com updated rankings for the 2022 football recruiting class were released on Wednesday. Kentucky had numerous commits rise in the rankings. Charlestown (Ind.) offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin became a five-star recruit and jumped from No. 55 nationally to No. 13 in the latest edition. He’s the Wildcats’ highest ranked recruit and the first five-star for UK in the rankings since Landon Young in 2016. The only other five-star to sign with Kentucky in the 247Sports rankings was Matt Elam in 2014. He's the first composite five-star to be committed to Kentucky in the 247Sports era, however. Only Antonio Hall (2000) and Micah Johnson (2006) were five-stars in the composite, but that was before 247Sports.com existed.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO