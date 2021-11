In 2015 Wu-Tang Clan auctioned a one-of-a-kind album dubbed Once Upon a Time In Shaolin, which was purchased by now-convicted felon Martin Shkreli. The disgraced pharma-villain was then forced to forfeit the album to the US government back in 2017 is a seizure of his various assets. Then, as of July of 2021, the album was bought from the government and sold to an undisclosed buyer. Peter Scoolidge, the lawyer representing the second purchaser of the album, revealed that the new owners would go public within the following months, and now at long last, they finally have. The official owner of Once Upon a Time has been revealed to be PleasrDAO—a collective group dedicated to buying digital collectables and portioning out NFTs to multiple digital owners rather than just one physical owner.

