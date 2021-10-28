Zuck Is About To Drop FB's New Rebrand Any Minute Now

A new video for Starfield reveals a little more about the dangers we'll face in the "Settled Systems" in our work for the organisation known as Constellation. Design director Emil Pagliarulo talks us through the "Settled Systems," an area of our solar system. Starfield is set in 2330, but Pagliarulo tells us that 2310 saw a colony war between The United Colonies and the Freestar Collective, and that it's only an "uneasy peace" that exists in the present. We'll apparently play as a new member of an organisation known as Constellation, which is "committed to uncovering the mysteries of the galaxy." Pagliarulo doesn't expand on our role with Constellation, but does describe a few of the dangers we'll come across in the Settled Systems, such as mercenaries, spacers, and pirates.
