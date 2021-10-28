CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric Vehicles

Zuck Is About To Drop FB's New Rebrand Any Minute Now

digg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day we send an email with the top videos from Digg....

digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $199 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $199. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $199.99 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Any Minute Now#Electric Cars#Car Owners
In Style

Hollywood's New Favorite Handbag Brand Dropped a $70 Bag on Amazon That's About to Be Everywhere

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. JW Pei is having a moment. The not-so-under-the-radar bag brand has blown up over the last year thanks to celebrities like Megan Fox and Emily Ratajkowski wearing (and rewearing) its popular $80 Gabbi handbag, which you've also likely seen circulating on TikTok and Instagram. Now, the brand has launched a new "it" bag you'll be seeing everywhere soon: Meet the Fei collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
digg.com

Here's Why The Northernmost Piece of Land On Earth Is So Controversial

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg. The Strange History Of The Worst Sentence In English Literature. If you want to start a novel, your options for an opening line are just this side of infinite. But if you want to start a novel badly, any cartoon beagle can tell you that there's only one choice: "It was a dark and stormy night."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
trueachievements.com

Starfield drops new video about the "Settled Systems"

A new video for Starfield reveals a little more about the dangers we'll face in the "Settled Systems" in our work for the organisation known as Constellation. Design director Emil Pagliarulo talks us through the "Settled Systems," an area of our solar system. Starfield is set in 2330, but Pagliarulo tells us that 2310 saw a colony war between The United Colonies and the Freestar Collective, and that it's only an "uneasy peace" that exists in the present. We'll apparently play as a new member of an organisation known as Constellation, which is "committed to uncovering the mysteries of the galaxy." Pagliarulo doesn't expand on our role with Constellation, but does describe a few of the dangers we'll come across in the Settled Systems, such as mercenaries, spacers, and pirates.
VIDEO GAMES
theregister.com

Facebook may soon reveal new name – we're sure Reg readers will be more creative than Zuck's marketroids

POLL Consumer tech outlet The Verge today reports that Facebook may soon reveal a new name. Apparently Zuck wants to create an umbrella brand – a bit like Google did when it created Alphabet as its parent company. The Social Network™ is also keen to reflect its shift to "the metaverse", as signalled by its plan to hire 10,000 new workers to build some version of shared virtual reality.
BUSINESS
CBS Chicago

Ed’s Tech Notes: Walgreens New Drone Delivery, Amazon New Pay Option, Facebook Rumored Rebrand

CHICAGO (CBS)– Today in tech notes, a new way to pay without your wallet, a huge social media platform could get a rebrand, and a new drone delivery service is beginning test flights. Walgreens is teaming up with ‘Wing’ in north Texas. The drone service promises to fly orders from the store to your home in just minutes. Customers can choose items including over-the-counter medications from an app. The service is expected to roll out in the next few months. Amazon is rolling out a new contactless payment system that scans the palm of your hand called ‘Amazon One.’ To sign up, customers insert a credit card, then hold their palm over this camera. It scans lines, ridges, and veins. The palm scanners are already in more than 70 locations across the country. And reports say Facebook could announce its new name this week. Tech news site “The Verge” says the company wants to be known for more than social media. The re-branding comes as Facebook faces criticism over its business practices. A company spokesperson says they are not commenting on the report calling it “rumor or speculation.”
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Teenage Engineering's jaw-dropping ‘computer-1’ PC case sells out in minutes

One thing you have to know about Teenage Engineering: It. Does. Not. Miss. When the Swedish design studio isn’t making wonderfully niche gadgets, such as the Pocket Operators or the OP-1 synthesizer, it’s lending its talents to brands like IKEA to design lamps, or Panic to design the crank-operated Playdate, or Carl Pei and the Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds. Teenage Engineering’s next conquest: PC cases.
ELECTRONICS
digg.com

Facebook Announced It's Changing Its Name To Meta

The name change comes as part of Mark Zuckerberg's move to pivot away from being known primarily as a social media company to build a "metaverse." Zuckerberg said the name change will "reflect who we are and what we hope to build." The big announcement came amid turmoil at the...
BUSINESS
inavateonthenet.net

Projecta’s SightLine cable-drop system now shipping

Projecta, a brand of Legrand AV has debuted its SightLine cable-drop system, a wire suspension system designed to make projection screens conspicuous both in and out of use. The wire suspension system allows a projection screen to appear floating when in use, and discreetly hidden when not in use, allowing installers to position a projection screen in a specified position using any length of the 180cm cable-drop without the use of a black-drop or on-site adjustment of positions.
ELECTRONICS
digg.com

What Does The Goat Say?

It's a very simple situation we have: Touch goat, get scream. It has always been this way, and it will continue to be forever more. Now prepare yourself for the scream. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy