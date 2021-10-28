Friendly Insurance News Daily

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – November 2, 2021 – 2020 proved to be a challenging year for many businesses as they navigated the fall out of the pandemic. As 2021 unfolded and COVID cases decreased, many experts felt this was the light at the end of the tunnel and an end to COVID woes. But unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. 2021 has had its own obstacles. Although businesses have been able to reopen and, in most cases, resume business as usual minus some concessions, businesses have still been plagued by supply chain issues and delays, labor shortages and a myriad of other risks from natural disasters to cybercrime.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO