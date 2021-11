The release of No Time to Die marks the end of Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond. (This might qualify as a spoiler for that movie, but we’re talking about a man who once said, of whether he’d like to continue playing the secret agent, “I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment.”) No Time to Die is absurdly long and suffers from, in this writer’s opinion, a terrible third act—what if Rami Malek’s strangely ageless villain is actually meta-plotting to tank the film?—but for the most part does what it says on the poster, wrapping up the Craig era with the requisite violence and self-regarding gravity.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO