Top 7 Frank Ocean Songs
Happy birthday, Frank Ocean! Today (October 28), the California-born smooth singing artist turns 34 years old. And to celebrate the occasion, we wanted to compile a list of Ocean’s Top 5 songs to groove out to as we vicariously blow out those birthday candles and maybe not-so-vicariously, enjoy some birthday cupcakes.
So, without further ado, here are the Grammy Award-winner’s Top 7 songs.
7. “Nights”
6. “Chanel”
5. “Pink + White”
4. “Self Control”
3. “Thinkin Bout You”
2. “Novacane”
1. “Ivy”
