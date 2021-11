Voters this fall are considering a change to the New York state constitution that sounds straightforward, but could have a big impact on air and water in New York. The proposed amendment is only 15 words long, guaranteeing to New York residents the constitutional right to clean air and water. But the long-term effect could have a wide-ranging effect. The amendment is one of five voters are considering on the ballot this fall.

