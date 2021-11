The Nature Conservancy announced today that its Supporting Oyster Aquaculture and Restoration program (SOAR) has planted more than 1.25 million oysters in the Chesapeake Bay since it kicked off in the winter of 2020. The program purchased oysters from local growers that were left with excess stock due to declining demand from restaurants during the pandemic, and then replanted them on sanctuary reefs in Eastern Bay, the Nanticoke River, and St. Mary’s River. The Nature Conservancy established the national program in partnership with Pew Charitable Trust. The effort in Maryland would not have been possible without support from Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources, University of Maryland Extension, and the Oyster Recovery Partnership.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO