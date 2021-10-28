Runners, chiropractors donate $2500 to LI Cares

CASHWISE (SOUTH) - 1144 East Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck. CASHWISE (NORTH) - 900 43rd Avenue Northeast, Bismarck. Can you imagine what it would be like to actually miss a meal because you could not afford one? According to data provided by the United Way, "Over 1,200 elementary school students in Bismarck and Mandan Public Schools qualify for free or reduced lunch. When school is out of session, many of these children lose access to regular, healthy meals." So, it is so important for our community to pull together so nobody is starving in our community.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 7 DAYS AGO