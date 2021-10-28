Runners, chiropractors donate $2500 to LI Cares

100 Who Care Del Webb Lake Oconee, a group of dedicated, caring, Del Webb residents, donates each quarter to a non-profit, 501c3 organization in the Lake Oconee region. Their third quarter donation went to the Greene County Christmas Stocking Fund. The Greene County Christmas Stocking Fund, co-chaired by Vickie and Lloyd Jenkins, provides toys, clothing, and food vouchers to qualified families with children aged 13 and younger. They also provide a small gift and food vouchers to qualified seniors. Each year they deliver gifts to over 300 children and 200 senior citizens. Pictured: Vickie and Lloyd Jenkins, co-chairs of the Greene County Christmas Stocking Fund with Annie Hamilton and Betty Aubin, from 100 Who Care DWLO.
Comments / 0