Politics

Regular sanitation schedules for Election Day

By Editorial Team
midislandtimes.com
 5 days ago

Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Vicki Walsh reminds residents that Town sanitation and S.O.R.T. Recycling collection...

www.midislandtimes.com

wesb.com

Election Day 2021

Today is Election Day. Voters who did not cast early or mail-in ballots have until 8 PM to vote in Pennsylvania. In the City of Bradford, there are three seats open on City Council. Republicans Tom Riel, Tim Pecora, and Terry Lopus are appearing on the ballot. Rob Ferguson, who was defeated in the May Primary election is running a write-in campaign.
BRADFORD, PA
eastwhiteland.org

Election Day Voting Information

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 is Municipal Election Day. Pennsylvania polls are open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. If you do not know where to go to vote, visit Polling Location By Address to find your polling location. You must enter your address correctly (street address and city/town) for the correct information.
ELECTIONS
vicksburgnews.com

City auditorium to return to regular pricing schedule beginning Dec. 1

Next month, the Vicksburg City Auditorium will return to its normal, pre-COVID pricing schedule for funerals. In August, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to cut funeral rates in half, making the venue available for $237.50. Lowering funeral costs provided relief for families and increased access to the spacious venue to allow social distancing at the services.
HEALTH
galvestontx.gov

Shred Day scheduled for November 20

Time for fall clean-up just before the holidays! The City of Galveston is hosting a shred event on Saturday, November 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the recycling center, 702 61st Street. Residents are welcome to bring up to 15 boxes per vehicle for shredding and disposal. All...
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads city closings and schedule changes for Election Day 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia gubernatorial election is around the corner and Hampton Roads city offices, locations, and services are closing and adjusting their schedules for the day. Chesapeake All offices, courts, community centers, and libraries in Chesapeake will be closed on Tuesday, November 2 for Election Day. The Chesapeake Visitor’s Center will […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov

Notice of Changes of Sanitation Collection for Election Day

In observance of Election Day, the City of Newburgh’s non-emergency departments will be closed on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. There will be no sanitation collection on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The Sanitation Collection schedule is affected and changes are as follows:. Sectors with pickup scheduled for Tuesday, will be picked...
Sand Hills Express

Agenda: Supervisors Regular Meeting Scheduled For 9 AM Oct. 26

The Custer County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session on Tuesday, at 9:00 a.m., on October 26, 2021, in the Supervisors room on the top floor of the Courthouse. Disc/dec – BOE – tax list corrections, over, under, omitted. Disc/dec – BOE – P. property-3 yr. tax refund...
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
weavervillenc.org

Notice of CANCELLATION of Regularly Scheduled Town Council Workshop

Notice of CANCELLATION of Regularly Scheduled Town Council Workshop. This notice is to inform the public that the regularly scheduled workshop meeting of Weaverville’s Town Council scheduled for Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. within Council Chambers at Town Hall, has been CANCELLED. Mayor, Patrick Fitzsimmons. Town of Weaverville.
POLITICS
cbs7.com

Election Day around the corner

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Early voting is in full swing and election Tuesday is right around the corner. In Midland, some of the items to vote on include a bond in Greenwood ISD, several City Council seats in District 1 and 2 and two City Council at-large seats. There are five candidates vying for the two City Council at-large seats and it’s a tight race.
bpr.org

Virginia & New Jersey 2021 Gubernatorial Election Results

Tuesday, Nov. 2 is election day in two states where voters will decide on their next governor. The race in Virginia is a dead heat, according to the most recent polling. Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-2018, is running for office again. The main concern for Democrats is holding onto the power they've been able to build in the state over the past several years. McAuliffe's rival is Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin, who has risen in the polls the last couple of months as President Biden's approval ratings have slipped.
VIRGINIA STATE
102.9 WBLM

Mainers Reject CMP Corridor, Approve Food, Infrastructure Questions

So there was an election yesterday... Funny, what a difference a year makes. This time last year it was all about rigged elections, unfair absentee/mail-in ballots, yadda yadda yadda. Not a single peep about that stuff this year. Go figure... Anyhoo..... There was an election yesterday, and Mainers voted on several key issues related to our state.
MAINE STATE
CBS New York

Election Day Guide For Voters In New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The General Election is coming up this Tuesday. In the Garden State, all eyes are on the race for governor. New Jersey voters will choose between Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Below are some important dates and details to know before hitting the polls. Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location. When to vote? Early voting will be held from October 23 to 31. Election Day is November 2, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about early voting locations and times, click here. Other key deadlines? Voter registration ends October 12. Click here to check your registration status. Vote by mail ballots must be requested by mail or online by October 26, or in person by November 1. Ballots must be postmarked or returned in person by November 2. Click here to request a ballot. What’s on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area. For more on New Jersey poll sites, early voting schedule, vote by mail information and more, click here. For more coverage of the 2021 election, click here. 
ELECTIONS
CBS Tampa

Georgia’s New Election Law Impacts Fulton Co. Voters, Polls During November 2021 Election

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Georgia voters and poll volunteers had new rules to follow on November 2, 2021 in the wake of Georgia’s election law. Some affect voters while others lay out procedures election offices need to follow. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts spent Election Day checking up on the polls. There was a low turnout, as expected, one year after the Presidential Election. CW69 followed him to several polling locations, starting at Sandy Springs Charter Middle School, where voters were optimistic about the election process. “It’s been a joyful ride. Certain things have changed, and it gets...
GEORGIA STATE

