Sean McVay: Rob Havenstein playing 'as good as anybody' at right tackle

By Cameron DaSilva
 7 days ago
With all the stars that the Los Angeles Rams have, Rob Havenstein is an underrated player who probably deserves more credit for the job he’s done at right tackle. He’s the team’s fourth-highest graded player on offense, according to Pro Football Focus, and has allowed just nine pressures and one sack in 266 pass-blocking snaps.

Havenstein has been a stud for the Rams the last two seasons after a difficult 2019 campaign, regaining the form that helped him earn a contract extension three years ago. Sean McVay loves the way Havenstein has played this season, saying it’d be tough to find a right tackle better than him right now.

“He’s the man,” McVay said on the “Coach McVay Show” Monday. “Rob is very athletic, sudden out of his stance, great movement. You show me a right tackle that’s playing as good as him, he’s playing as good as anybody. He’s doing a great job. I love Rob Havenstein.”

Havenstein has not only been a solid pass blocker, but he’s also done a great job in the running game. He has a 69.1 run-blocking grade this season, third among the Rams’ offensive linemen and 17th among all NFL tackles.

He’s under contract through 2022 and still looks like a bargain on his current contract, which pays him $8.125 million per year. That’s only the 12th-highest salary in the NFL for a right tackle, making the Rams look smart for signing him when they did.

