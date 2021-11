The months-long back-and-forth over the future of the Florence Family Aquatic Center returned to the city building this week with the results of a survey. The city, like many others, closed its aquatic offerings in 2020 due to the pandemic, but surprised residents when it decided to do the same in 2021 as other cities were reopening pools. Then the city announced, citing financial concerns, that it would close the water park for good and replace it with a new year-round park.

FLORENCE, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO