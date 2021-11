A unique, global learning opportunity awaits your child at Smith Magnet Elementary. All students are empowered to become inquirers and life-long learners through the International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme. Student learning moves naturally across six transdisciplinary themes, and children are encouraged to look beyond themselves to see the world with wonder and curiosity. Recently, students examined global markets with Virtual Reality Simulators. Through investigation, they found similarities and differences between the wants and needs of other cultures. Inquiry-based lessons teach Smith students how to think about challenges in other parts of the world and communicate solutions.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO