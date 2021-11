MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz on Monday co-convened the first Council of Governors meeting under the Biden Administration, an advisory board of government and Cabinet secretaries focused on building state and national collaboration on major national security issues, including matters related to the National Guard. Walz was appointed by Biden to co-chair the board in July, along with Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Walz previously served on the council for the 2019-2020 term. Credit: Office Of Gov. Walz “I’m honored to have convened the first Council of Governors Meeting,” Walz said. “I look forward to working closely with the Council and the federal...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO