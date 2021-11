Full disclosure, I do not care who wins this weekend on the football field. Will it be Michigan State University? Maybe. Will it be University of Michigan? Maybe. All I want is a great game of football. Both teams are undefeated, so I am hoping for a close game, with each team playing their absolute best. I don't want to see a blow out. I am sure that is not the case for most (if not all) of you.

