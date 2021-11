Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. In this issue of Swimming World, read about Female Open Water Swimmer of the Year, Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha and Male Open Water Swimmer of the Year, Germany’s Florian Wellbrock– both captured Olympic gold in Tokyo and repeated as the world’s elite open water swimmers in both 2019 and 2021; Also featured are the 2021 Open Water highlights; An Aquatots Murder Case: The Kathy Tongay Story Part 2; Six hall-of-famers who are often overlooked, but hold a special place in history; Anthony Nesty is still making an impact- as a coach; Nutrition and the importance of iron; Coaching in a changing environment; Special Sets with Jersey Wahoos’ Audrey Derivaux and Cumberland YMCA Sea Otters’ Daniel Diehl; Why distrust in swimming science is not a mystery; Q&A with Swim Ireland’s National Performance Director Jon Rudd; How They Train with Irish Olympian Darragh Greene; Up & Comer Ava Buhrman of Cumberland Valley Aquatic Club; The 2021 Holiday Gift Guide; and more!

