As Peak Selling Season Approaches, What’s Ahead For The Retail Industry?

By Catherine Erdly
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
The pace of change in the retail industry, already gathering speed over that last 10 years, gained momentum during the pandemic. From shifts in technology and changing customer habits, independent retailers must keep one eye firmly on emerging trends as the holiday season approaches. New research from payment provider...

Forbes

Why Source Data Is The New Currency For Retailers

Brent Brown is the Sr. Vice President & General Manager of North America for Sensormatic Solutions. Data is the backbone of digital retail enterprises, but not all data is created equally. “Source,” or “original,” data is the gold standard. It’s raw, unprocessed data that has not yet been analyzed or integrated. Robust source data feeds multiple systems of record and is used to inform a wide range of business decisions.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Container Store stock up 7% after record sales for retailer

Shares of Container Store Group Inc. rose 7% in the extended session Tuesday after the retailer said its fiscal second-quarter results hit records and there's "great oppportunity" to double its business over time. The specialty retailer said it earned $27.2 million, or 54 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $20.2 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 54 cents a share. Sales rose 11% to $276 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for adjusted EPS of 29 cents a share on sales of $261 million. "Our results reflect continued momentum as we delivered record-breaking fiscal second quarter performance on both the top and bottom line," Chief Executive Satish Malhotra said in a statement. "As we look ahead, we continue to see great opportunity to double the size of our business over time, and the progress we are making against our strategic initiatives has us firmly on the path to achieving our goals." Shares of Container Store ended the regular trading day down 1%.
RETAIL
chainstoreage.com

Retail's 2021 Holiday Season - Data-Driven Expectations for the Holiday Season

Will the 2021 Holiday Season be the record-breaking, end-of-pandemic shopping spree all retailers hope for?. According to Placer.ai, both indoor and outdoor malls saw traffic rebound to pre-pandemic levels during the summer. Tourists returned to New York City in August at levels 2% higher than August 2019. After the back-to-school...
RETAIL
#Retail Industry#Online Retailers#Product Marketing#Uk#Square
bizjournals

Retail-to-industrial conversions may seem an obvious play in today's market. But they frequently have hidden challenges.

With the retail sector facing challenges stemming from e-commerce — which is consequently helping fuel the white-hot industrial real estate market — struggling shopping centers and empty big boxes seem like obvious candidates for warehouse conversions. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on...
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
Aviation Week

Allegiant Taps Supply Chain Ahead Of Next Peak Season

Allegiant Taps Supply Chain Ahead Of Next Peak Season Allegiant Air is stocking spare parts and adding mechanics ahead of its next peak-flying period—part of the carrier's strategy to get ahead of supply chain issues that contributed to recent operational problems. "Undoubtedly, flying labor and MRO... Allegiant Taps Supply Chain...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Forbes

What’s Happening To Retail As Physical And Online Stores Collide?

Guy F. Courtin - Vice President and Industry Principal Retail, Tecsys. In a strange reversal of fortune, the very entity that has made online shopping mainstream continues to expand its own physical storefronts with the launch of brick-and-mortar department stores. Amazon, which has opened smaller specialty stores for books, groceries and its four-star items in recent years, announced in August 2021 the launch of 30,000 square foot retail spaces that will sell a variety of clothing, household items and electronics.
RETAIL
WSYX ABC6

Retailers continue to experience supply shortage ahead of holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the holiday season quickly approaching, families are expected to reach deeper in their pockets to pay for Thanksgiving dinner. The current supply shortage has places like Weiland's Markets raising their prices. Owner Jennifer Williams says everything is rising in price, "So when you talk about...
COLUMBUS, OH
pymnts

UPS Doubling Down on SMBs and eCommerce Ahead of Peak Holiday Season

Driven by sustained eCommerce tailwinds, global logistics giant UPS is focused on expanding its small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) eCommerce package volume in response to changing consumer demand and commercial realities, CEO Carol Tomé said Tuesday (Oct. 26). Noting a decline in its last-mile UPS SurePost business of 2.7% in...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPS profit rises ahead of peak holiday season

Oct 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday, bolstered by strong e-commerce demand that has driven the delivery giant to raise shipping rates and cherry-pick more profitable customers. The Atlanta-based company, which is heading into the peak holiday delivery season, raised...
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

This Retailer Is Paying a $2 Hourly Bonus to Employees Who Work Peak Days This Holiday Season

If you work at Target, here's how you can earn an extra $2 per hour this holiday season. The upcoming holidays will be here before we know it. Retailers are already busy preparing, as many consumers tend to spend and shop more during the weeks and months leading up to the holiday season. One retailer has already announced they will pay their employees extra during peak work days this holiday season.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Walmart Will Pay Supply Chain Associates an Average of $20.37 an Hour

Walmart is offering competitive wages to attract talent to its supply chain roles. The big box retailer is currently looking to hire 150,000 new U.S. store associates and 20,000 supply chain roles across more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and transportation offices. According to Walmart job postings on Indeed, supply chain roles at Walmart can pay between $19.25 and $36.80 an hour, depending on the job. Walmart said that the average wage for supply chain associates is $20.37 per hour. To help fill these roles, Walmart is holding a national supply chain hiring event in stores on...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

How Pandemic Precautions Are Shaping Product Development

Traditionally, product development was a collaborative, in-person experience filled with international travel and meetings. But as Covid-19 spread around the globe, simply hopping on a plane to visit a mill or design office became more complex, requiring companies to adapt and adopt virtual processes. Although vaccinations have ushered in some return to normalcy, there are still constraints preventing product teams and their suppliers from interacting as they did before, explained Concept III managing partner Chris Parkes during a recent conversation with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. Office capacity limits mean that not every team member is in the same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Footwear News

Skechers Is Reportedly Considering an IPO For Its Asia Business as Brands Continue to Spin Off Business Sectors

On the heels of another strong quarter, Skechers USA Inc. is considering pursuing new financial options for its Asia business. According to a Bloomberg report, the footwear company is considering launching a Hong Kong IPO, which could raise nearly $1.5 billion. Last week, Skechers reported earnings and revenue growth for Q3. The company reported particularly strong growth in China, where sales grew 10% year over year and 36% compared to Q3 of 2019. “Skechers sales fared better in China than many competitor western brands, signaling market share gains, and easier navigation of headwinds to growth from pandemic related closures and restrictions that...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Forbes

