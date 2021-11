Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal was moved to tears when Kevin Feige told Sony that they wanted to collaborate. The story comes courtesy of The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry. In the book, they describe the road to Sony actually embarking on that journey (credit to The Direct for the transcription.) It's no secret that the studio had big plans for Spidey during the Amazing Spider-Man era. However, the peer of Andrew Grarfields's second film led the decision-makers at Sony to try and humor the idea of uniting their biggest character with the MCU. Feige patently redirected the idea to unite the Marvel Studios offerings with Sony's previous plans. Instead, start from scratch. Pascal didn't enjoy that approach but came around to the idea after giving the suggestion some time. That gamble has paid off handsomely for everyone involved as the Spider-Man movies are more popular than they've ever been.

