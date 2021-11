It's official, the Lakers are officially off the schneid. Sunday night they downed the Memphis Grizzlies 121-118. LA went 0-5 during the preseason and lost the first two of the season, and things were looking bleak. With the Grizzlies coming into town, everyone knew Ja Morant was going to be a problem, and he was, dropping 40 points against the Lakers. Luckily, the Lakers did a few things well enough to overcome getting killed on the boards being outscored in the paint.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO