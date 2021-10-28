USD 308 and teachers have tentative agreement

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The two new Hutchinson City Council members are already looking at what they need to do even between now and the time they take their seats. "I've got some things to go through in regard to transitioning from some of the subcommittees I'm on," said Jon Richardson, who will represent the northwest district. "There were some items brought up during the campaign from people I talk to that I would consider to be low-hanging fruit. I don't even have to be on the city council. There's just some questions that came up that I need to address in regard to permitting and building development, that I'd like to get handled immediately. Then, it's reaching out to some of the community groups in regard to how they work with the city. The chamber, the community foundation and some of the other groups and what this new role for me will mean, working with some of those groups, too."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO