Hutchinson, KS

USD 308 and teachers have tentative agreement

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 5 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 and its teachers have a tentative deal after five hours of work with a mediator on Wednesday. "Key items in the agreement are an increase to the base pay and funding step and...

#Usd#Hutch Post Hutchinson#Usd 308#Hnea#The Board Of Education#School Board
