Call of Duty: Vanguard set to introduce 20 multiplayer maps, 12 new operators, and over three dozen weapons

Sledgehammer Games and Activision today showed off the graphical fidelity of Call of Duty: Vanguard by allowing war photojournalists to take photographs in-game. Call of Duty: Vanguard’s use of the new Infinity Ward engine has been well-known for some time. Built for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), the engine gave the Call of Duty franchise a fresh new look heading into the next-generation of consoles. While Treyarch didn’t have time to implement the engine into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Sledgehammer has had the time to build Call of Duty: Vanguard in it, and take advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. We were impressed with what the studio was able to pull off with its lighting, destruction, materials, and effects in our first preview, and it appears that Sledgehammer wants to show it off some more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO