Chandra is returning to Magic: The Gathering Standard via her new planeswalker card Dressed to Kill within Innistrad: Crimson Vow. Similar to Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset from MID, Chandra, Dressed to Kill is a solid planeswalker within Innistrad: Crimson Vow that supports the MTG color Red without being too overpowered for the Standard format. Planeswalker support within Mono-Red was lacking, along with a good three-drop. Chandra, Dressed to Kill fits perfectly into that three-drop spot, able to ping, add mana, and card advantage.

