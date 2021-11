LOOK Dine-In Cinemas will open its downtown Chandler location at 1 W. Chandler Blvd. on Oct. 14, according to a news release from the company. The dine-in movie theater concept is taking over the space previously occupied by Flix Brewhouse. In celebration of its grand opening, LOOK Dine-In Cinemas is running a special 2-week-long promotion, giving moviegoers a chance to explore the menu and receive 25% off food and non-alcoholic beverages through Oct. 28, according to the news release. www.lookcinemas.com.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 27 DAYS AGO