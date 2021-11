Along with a Naughty and Nice Tic Tacs, shouldn’t there be a “Just Being Human” Tic Tacs that’s between naughty and nice. Because aren’t we all sometimes naughty and nice. Also, what’s the definition of “naughty”? If I think that a person who’s singing is offkey, am I being a bad person for thinking that? Or if I tell that person they’re singing offkey, making them feel bad, does that make me naughty? But I’m giving them my honest opinion. Doesn’t that count as being nice. Also, what about nice? Let’s say I hold the door for someone and then when I look back there’s also someone who heading for the door I open, but they’re still quite a ways away from entering, so I go in and the door closes right when they get there. Does that make me nice and naughty? I don’t know anymore. I mean, am I naughty for making folks read through this large block of text? I don’t know. (Spotted by DJ at Redner’s.)

