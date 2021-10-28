CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waylon Jennings Estate Makes Deal to Boost Late Singer’s Legacy

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Waylon Jennings left a huge mark on the country music world. His career ran for four decades and spawned several albums as well as countless timeless songs. When he passed away in 2002, he left a massive hole in the genre that will never be filled. At the same time, Hoss left behind a family – His widow Jessi Colter and their son Shooter Jennings – who plan to do all they can to preserve Waylon’s legacy.

To that end, they recently inked a deal with WME, an industry leader in talent management. Their Legends Division handles the posthumous careers of influential entertainers like Eartha Kitt, Andy Kaufman, Notorious BIG, Peter Tosh, and many others. Now, they’ll help keep Waylon Jennings’ legacy alive for a whole new generation, according to Billboard.

Phil Sandhaus, head of WME Legends spoke to the publication about their new endeavor. “WME Legends is proud to be working with Jessi Colter, Shooter Jennings, and the Waylon Jennings estate. Waylon is considered the most important force in country’s Outlaw movement – not only creatively but also for the business standard he set for other artists to strive for in their musical freedom.”

For Waylon Jennings, “Outlaw” meant “Standing up for your rights, your own way of doing things.” So, he’d definitely be pleased to hear that the man who will help manage his legacy gets it.

Sandhaus went on to say “The WME Legends team looks forward to working with the family to holistically manage Waylon’s name, image, likeness, life and IP rights, and assets worldwide to grow his legacy with a new generation.”

At this time, there is no word what exactly they’ll do to achieve that goal. However, I think I speak for many Waylon Jennings fans when I say that anything that preserves Hoss’ legacy is a good thing.

A Quick Look Back at Waylon Jennings’ Legacy

Look, we could be here all day talking about the great things Waylon Jennings did for country music. However, let’s narrow it down a little.

When Waylon cut his Honky Tonk Heroes album in 1973, he changed the game. For one, he put his foot down and cut the songs he wanted to cut. Most of those were by the then-obscure Texas songwriter Billy Joe Shaver.

However, the content of the album wasn’t the biggest change. Waylon Jennings demanded that he record the album with his touring band. No one did this, at the time. All other artists used session players in the studio. Session players are some of the most talented musicians in the world. However, they can’t capture the same feeling as a band that plays together all the time. Give that album a spin and you’ll see the difference that it makes.

ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

