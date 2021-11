Kirk Herbstreit’s top performers list is out after Week 9 of college football action, and a pair of SEC coaches are on it this time around. No. 2 on Herbstreit’s list is Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. The Tigers defeated Ole Miss 31-20; should both they and Alabama win the remainder of their games, then the Iron Bowl, set for Nov. 27 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, will be played for a trip to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. And the Tigers would love nothing more than to end the College Football Playoff hopes of their archrival in front of their home fans on the Plains.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO