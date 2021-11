Musa and Ryan are back to talk about a huge weekend of football. They begin with Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, including a hat trick for Mo Salah (02:42), before shouting out some other great Premier League performances of the weekend. Next, it’s off to mainland Europe, for El Clásico (25:15) and a top-of-the-table clash between Atleti and Real Sociedad, Marseille’s goalless draw with PSG (34:09), managers getting sent off in Serie A, including the Derby d’Italia (38:52), some love for Ajax at the end of a very good week (42:54), and wrapping up with the Bundesliga (45:05).

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO