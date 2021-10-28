CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Smart Bedding Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Bedding Market 2016-2020 & 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global smart bedding market is expected to show robust growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2016-2026 on the account of rapidly increasing number of patients suffering from sleep disorders.

Rising instances of sleep apnea, and other related disorders are also driving the growth of the global smart bedding market in the upcoming five years. Smart mattresses as a type of smart bedding product are well equipped with technologies that track the sleeping patterns of the user and sends the information in a form of analyzed report to the concerned experts.

Rapidly increasing consumer awareness about the sleeping disorders and problems hence experienced is also substantiating the growth of the global smart bedding market in the next five years. Moreover, surging demands from the athletes for their comfort and to monitor proper sleeping patters, the market is bound to experience a robust growth in the forecast period, until 2026.

Additionally, increasing geriatric population and their susceptibility to the disturbed sleeping pattern is driving the growth of the global smart bedding market in the future five years. Furthermore, increased penetration of Internet of Things is further propelling the growth of the global smart bedding market.A smart bedding is a technologically advanced bedding installed with sensors and technologies, which gives information about how well an individual is sleeping, and the smart technology in the bed helps a person to improve the sleep. The commodities include mattresses, bed sheets, pillows, etc. Some smart beds are also available with in-built installed features such as TV and alarm. There are smart bed sheets available that adjust according to the weather changes in the night.The global smart bedding market is segmented by product type, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitional landscape. Based on product type, the market is further bifurcated into mattress, pillow, bedsheets, and others.

Mattresses are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and assert its dominance over the market in the upcoming five years on the account of advantages and advancements in the smart mattresses. Increased research and technological development are boosting the growth of the global smart bedding market in the next five years. Moreover, connected smart home devices is also enhancing global smart bedding market's growth in the future five years.

Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through smart bedding. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years.

New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Holding the major shares of the global smart bedding market are

  • Paramount Bed Company, Ltd.
  • ReST
  • Sleep Number Corporation
  • Ascion, LLC.
  • Hi-Interiors srl
  • Ultimate Smart Bed
  • Stryker Corporation
  • The BodiTrak
  • Hill Rom Holdings Inc.
  • Invacare Corporation

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016 - 2019
  • Base Year: 2020
  • Estimated Year: 2021
  • Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Smart Bedding Market, By Product Type

  • Mattress
  • Pillow
  • Bedsheets
  • Others

Smart Bedding Market, By Application

  • Residential
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality

Smart Bedding Market, By Distribution Channel

  • Specialty Store
  • Supermarket & Hypermarket
  • Online
  • Others

Smart Bedding Market, By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Kuwait
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwa5mh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-bedding-markets-analysis--forecasts-2016-2020--2021-2026-301410951.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Benzinga

Zillow Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zillow Gr their estimated earnings by 693.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1,080,308,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
