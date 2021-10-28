CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

IIROC Trading Resumption - SOU

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Southern Energy Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SOU

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 2:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Zillow Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zillow Gr their estimated earnings by 693.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1,080,308,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

FairX Retail Futures Poised For Significant Growth As Volume Continues To Rise

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FairX, the new regulated futures exchange built for the active retail trader, today announced it is positioned for significant growth, as industry-leading firms including Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC as well as E*TRADE have completed certification, opening up distribution to the respective firms' global clients. The new client access comes as FairX volume consistently reaches highs, with average daily volume growing 33% week-over-over week since launch in June.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Cnw#Southern Energy Corp#Sou
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Fulcrum Therapeutics™ To Participate In Upcoming November Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:. Credit Suisse 30 th Annual Virtual Healthcare ConferenceThursday,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TheStreet

Atlas Technical Consultants Announces Date For Third Quarter 2021 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) ("Atlas" or the "Company"), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 15, 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to review the Company's third quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
TheStreet

Apellis Pharmaceuticals To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences in November:. Credit Suisse 30 th Annual Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, November...
WALTHAM, MA
TheStreet

Rivalry Announces All-Time Record Business Performance In October

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the " Company" or " Rivalry") (TSXV: RVLY) (FSE: 9VK), an internationally-regulated sports betting and media company, is pleased to announce that the Company saw record results in its business across multiple key performance indicators in the month of October 2021. The Company also provided clarification on its regulatory application in Ontario. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.
GAMBLING
TheStreet

Plus Therapeutics To Host Key Opinion Leader Roundtable On ReSPECT™-GBM Trial

Company Management and Principal Investigators to Discuss Trial Data. Webinar Scheduled for Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. ET. AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader roundtable discussion on the ReSPECT-GBM trial on Thursday, November 18, 2021, 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. ET.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

EV Battery Tech Secures Early-Stage Investment In Crypto Protocol

The Company has Secured a Seed Round Ownership Position in the ROBe 2 Protocol Which Has Now Had Its Patent Pending "Proof of Renewable" Mining Protocol Published. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the " Company" or " EV Battery Tech") (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB: CRYBF), is pleased to announce that it has invested in the Renewable Obligation Base energy economy protocol (" ROBe 2 Protocol").
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Surged 14% in October

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) jumped by 14% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The main driver was a favorable report from a new analyst following the company. So what. An analyst at JonesTrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in October, giving the...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Bank ETF (FTXO)?

Launched on 09/20/2016, the First Trust NASDAQ Bank ETF (FTXO) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Financials - Banking segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Blackblaze eyes $100 million in IPO proceeds

Data management software company Backblaze Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to sell 6.25 million shares of Class A common stock at $15 to $17 per share in its upcoming initial public offering. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol BLZE. At the midpoint of the range, Blackblaze will raise $100 million with lead underwriters Oppenheimer & Co., William Blair and Raymond James. The company will have 28.55 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO, with a market cap of about $457 million, based on a share price of $16. Blackblaze reported a net loss of $6.1 million on revenue of $31.5 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $1.35 million and revenue of $25.4 million in the year-ago period. TMT Investments PLC will own about 16% of the voting power of the company's stock once it goes public.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

Mereo BioPharma Group is developing a novel cancer drug that could be a major growth driver for the company. Senseonics Holdings is on the verge of a key regulatory event. Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points.
CANCER
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
63K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy