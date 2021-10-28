CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Global Valve Remote Control System Market Report 2021: Focus On Manufacturing, Power Generation, Chemicals & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, & Marine Industries

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Valve Remote Control System Market, By Type (Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Electric, & Electro-Hydraulic), By Valve Type (Ball, Globe, Butterfly, Gate, Diaphragm, Plug, Check, and Safety), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global valve remote control system market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

The rising population around the globe is generating the need for more energy generation and transmission. The increase in power generation by the installation of new plants and the growing adoption of green energy is expected to influence the demand for global valve remote control system market.

The surge in the investment for the development of the petrochemical and chemical industry and the growing applications of end products obtained from the petrochemical industries is expected to fuel the growth of the valve control system market in the next five years.

An increase in the number of oil & gas reserves around the globe and the production of shale gas fuels and the oil sands is expected to accelerate the demand for valve remote control systems. High-end investments for the extraction of natural gas due to its growing use in the automotive, energy industry, and as a chemical feedstock in the manufacturing of chemicals is fostering the growth of the natural gas, which in turn is expected to boost the valve remote control system market growth.

The surge in demand for predictive maintenance from the manufacturing industries and the growing demand for automation technology to enhance the convenience of the market players in the marine industry is expected to fuel the market growth.The global valve remote control system market is segmented into type, valve type, end user, regional distribution, and company. Based on regional analysis, the Middle East & Africa region is expected to account for major market share in the forecast period, 2022-2026. The presence of the major oil-producing countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq in the region is driving the growth of this segment.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global valve remote control system market from 2016 to 2020.
  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global valve remote control system market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
  • To classify and forecast the global valve remote control system market based on type, valve type, end user, regional distribution, and company.
  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global valve remote control system market.
  • To identify drivers and challenges for global valve remote control system market.
  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global valve remote control system market.
  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global valve remote control system market.
  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global valve remote control system market.

The major players operating in the global valve remote control system market are

  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Nordic Group Limited
  • KSB Korea Ltd
  • Rotork plc
  • Wartsila Corporation
  • Danuni Marine & Offshore A/S
  • CycloTech
  • SelmanCo
  • Nakakita Seisakusho Co. Ltd.
  • Greatech Technology

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019
  • Base Year: 2020
  • Estimated Year: 2021E
  • Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Global Valve Remote Control System Market, By Type

  • Hydraulic
  • Pneumatic
  • Electric
  • Electro-Hydraulic

Global Valve Remote Control System Market, By Valve Type

  • Ball
  • Globe
  • Butterfly
  • Gate
  • Diaphragm
  • Plug
  • Check
  • Safety

Global Valve Remote Control System Market, By End User

  • Manufacturing
  • Power Generation
  • Chemicals & Petrochemical
  • Oil & Gas
  • Marine

Global Valve Remote Control System Market, By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • UAE
  • Iraq

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7brzt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-valve-remote-control-system-market-report-2021-focus-on-manufacturing-power-generation-chemicals--petrochemical-oil--gas--marine-industries-301410945.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Choice! Energy Management Partners With Power-On-Demand, LLC To Add Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Capabilities

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading commodities procurement and utility management company Choice! Energy Management (CEM) continues to expand its position as the US market leader by adding energy infrastructure to its already strong suite of products and services. With weather events and commodity price volatility, it is important...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Electrical Grid Monitoring (EGM) Completes $17.5 Million Funding Led By Energy Growth Momentum, Supporting Energy Utility Efforts In North America To Modernize The Grid

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrical Grid Monitoring (EGM) Ltd. ( www.egm.net) has completed a $17.5M fund raising round, led by Energy Growth Momentum ( https://egmomentum.com/) which focuses on digital technologies applicable to the energy sector. "This investment will accelerate our plan to support both global grid modernization...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Prefabricated Buildings And Structures Sourcing And Procurement Market During 2020-2024| COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prefabricated Buildings and Structures market is poised to grow by USD 30.99 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4.76% during the forecast period. Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!. Key Highlights Offered in the Report:. Information on how to identify strategic...
CONSTRUCTION
TheStreet

SQ3000 Multi-Function System For AOI, SPI And CMM Designed For Advanced Applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

CyberOptics® Corporation (CYBE) - Get CyberOptics Corporation Report, a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, received two 2021 Mexico Technology Awards in the categories of Inspection for its SQ3000+™ Multi-Function system for AOI, SPI and CMM, and Metrology for its WX3000™ Metrology and Inspection System. The awards were announced during a ceremony that took place Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at SMTA International in Minneapolis, MN.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Control#Oil Markets#Control Systems#Shale Oil#Oil Gas#Marine Industries#Valve Type Lrb#Researchandmarkets Com
TheStreet

Global Sensor Fusion R&D Portfolio Market And Growth Opportunity Analysis Report 2021: Robotaxis And Sanitization - Prime Areas Of Focus For Sensor Fusion During The COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sensor Fusion: R&D Portfolio and Growth Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Sensor fusion is needed to ensure low latency in mission-critical applications such as autonomous vehicles and for effective decision-making by smart devices. Sensor fusion combines and processes multiple signals from various sources, carries out raw data fusion, and analyzes the data before enabling an effective response from the system about the perceived environment.Sensor fusion finds its prime applications in the automotive industry for advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) applications, such as automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

A $3.1 Billion Global Opportunity For Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) By 2026 - New Research From StrategyR

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
TheStreet

New Study From StrategyR Highlights A $6.5 Billion Global Market For Catalyst Regeneration By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Catalyst Regeneration - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Iraq
Medagadget.com

Global Digital Chemical Industry Market Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Global Digital Chemical Industry Market Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030”. Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-digital-chemical-industry-market-/1190. According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global digital chemical industry market is valued at...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Global Dimethylformamide Market Report 2021-2027 - Demand In Various Applications Is Substantially Driven By Vigorous Growth Of The Chemical And Pharmaceutical Industry Worldwide

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dimethylformamide Market - Global Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Dimethylformamide Market is likely to grow at the rate of 4.72% CAGR by 2027. Dimethylformamide is an organic compound with no color and is denoted by formula...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
chatsports.com

Global Automotive Battery Management System Control Unit Market 2021 Financial Insights, Business Growth Strategies, Trends | Market Players: Analog Devices, Infineon, Power Integrations, Bourns, S…

The industry research report Global Automotive Battery Management System Control Unit Market 2021 consists of an in-depth analysis of the global industry that aims to offer a comprehensive study of market insights associated with the most important components of the market. The report provides an overview of these markets on various fronts, such as market size, market share, market penetration of products and services, downstream areas in the market, large suppliers operating in the territory, analysis prices, etc. This can help readers of the global business industry to better understand the large regional and national markets for Automotive Battery Management System Control Unit.
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Industrial Visual Management Systems Market 2021: Global Industry Size and Growth Opportunities to 2027 | Market Players: Red Lion Controls, Seiki Systems, TXM, Visual Management Systems, Visual Ma…

The latest research report on the Global Industrial Visual Management Systems Market provides the cumulative study on the COVID-19 outbreak to provide the latest information on the key features of the Industrial Visual Management Systems market. This intelligence report contains investigations based on current scenarios, historical records and future forecasts. The report contains various market forecasts related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, consumption, gross margin in the form of charts, graphs, pie charts, tables and more. While emphasizing the main driving and restraining forces in this market, the report also offers a comprehensive study of future trends and developments in the market.
BUSINESS
chatsports.com

Global Chemical Storage Cabinets Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2021-2028 | DENIOS, Safety Storage Systems, ECOSAFE, Justrite Manufacturing, etc.

The global Chemical Storage Cabinets market report provides future prediction perception of the market on the basis of segments, share of the market, competition environment, size of the market, geographically areas, new trends, threats, entry barriers, challenges, opportunities, market growth drivers and restraints, historic and future predictions, and very detailed study of the methods the major competition of the market and sales, distribution and market channel dominating the market in present. Moreover, this report covers the risk analysis along with the solution that would be helpful to control the possible current matters of concern which will occur in the nearest future, recommended by our experts.
INDUSTRY
chatsports.com

Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market Industry: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics

A latest market research report by READ Market Research on “Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market” offers profound overview of the products, application, geographies and major players. The report offers insights such as revenue, cost, market share and in growth projections for next 6 years. This industry report has been prepared by collecting first-hand information through paid channels and primary research hence it ensures the quality. The market report provides key statistical information such as Market Size, Market Share, Revenue Projections, Competitor Analysis and Regional splits in terms of revenue and share.
INDUSTRY
neworleanssun.com

Global Industrial Generator Sets Market to be Driven by Demand for Reliable Power Supply and Growing Rapid Industrialization in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Industrial Generator Sets Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global industrial generator sets market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, manufacturing process and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
perfumerflavorist.com

Report: Global Essential Oils Market Growth

The essential oils market flourished during the pandemic due to perceived health benefits of oils. Regional insights foresee the European essential oils market to register the highest revenue of $8,854.97 million during the analysis period. The citrus type sub-segment is forecasted to garner a maximum revenue of $4,907.12 million during...
MARKETS
dvrplayground.com

Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Market 2021: Latest updated Report 2028 | General Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Wood Group

Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services market report provides an in-depth analysis of global market growth, country-level market size, market share, and market segment scope. The report contains competitive landscape, value chain optimization, trade procedures, current developments and identify outcomes of global market companies. Gas Turbine Heavy Duty Services Market report shows prospects analysis, strategic market development analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding and industrial revolutions of top key players.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

A $28.8 Billion Global Opportunity For Synthetic Biology By 2026 - New Research From StrategyR

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Synthetic Biology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
63K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy