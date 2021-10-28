CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Castle Reveals Haunted Restaurant With 'Fright Castle' Takeover

 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Is the White Castle restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, haunted?

Google Street View Shows Arizona White Castle Overcome by Creepy Clowns, Giant Spiders, Zombies and More

People who search the location on Google Maps are finding some interesting — and haunting — images on Google Street View, including a massive full moon glowing on signage that now says Fright Castle instead of White Castle, giant spiders creeping toward the building, shadowy ghosts appearing and disappearing in the dining room, a menacing clown beckoning guests inside. The list of eerie images goes on and on.

Something weird is happening at the Castle. But is it real?

Well, White Castle is actually having some good, old-fashioned fun with its fans for Halloween, enhancing actual photos of the Scottsdale location with creepy characters, scary objects and spine-chilling scenes. Take a close look at the photos and you might see tombstones for Anita Slider, Stella Craver and Gotta Crave from the Grave. Window signage invites guests in with signs like, "Nothing scary inside. Honest." And the self-ordering kiosks display macabre messages, like "All work and no Sliders makes Jack a dull boy" written over and over again.

The activation is meant to draw attention to White Castle's scary good deals, including a $0 delivery fee on DoorDash orders of $15 or more and $5 off a 20-Slider Crave Clutch when ordered through Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates or Grubhub, both through October 31.

"Halloween is a spooktacular time to treat our Cravers to some dealicious offers," said Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle. "And if we create a little mischief in the process, so be it!"

About White Castle

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider ® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 350 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night. Through its retail division, which launched in 1987, White Castle also offers its famous fare in freezer aisles of grocery, convenience and club stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time," is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible ™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. In 2021, 100 years after the first Slider was sold, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and also for its faithful fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-castle-reveals-haunted-restaurant-with-fright-castle-takeover-301411338.html

